From education to employment

Feb 15

Safeguarding: Implementing Prevent and Responsibilities

February 15 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Overview

This webinar will help delegates to understand the key extremist ideologies and how to apply the Prevent guidance in the apprenticeship context linking it to the expectations of a Personal Development curriculum.

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to:

  • Develop an understanding of Prevent in the context of an apprenticeship;
  • Understand the key extremist ideologies;
  • Consider what and how a relevant curriculum should be designed and implemented.

Who should attend this webinar

NHS Employer Providers (direct or supporting) in AELP membership.

This webinar is sponsored by Health Education England and is complimentary for AELP members in NHS Trusts to attend.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Ian Smith, Fes Consulting Limited

Details

Date:
February 15
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/nhs-prevent-23

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

