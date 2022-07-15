Safeguarding Masterclass

This session led by guest speaker Rachael Bishop will provide an overview of the concept of safeguarding people and how it applies in all educational settings including apprenticeships and adult education provision. The session will cover what safeguarding protocols must be in place, best practice guidance updates, recent safeguarding and Prevent updates that should be considered for strategic implementation and how to embed a safeguarding strategy effectively.

Facilitator – Rachael Bishop

Rachael has over 18 years of experience within the safeguarding people field including child and adult Social Care, Statutory Education, Apprenticeships and Employability, Human Resources, Safeguarding and Employee Wellbeing Management, NHS, Mental Health Services, HM Prison Service, Police, Youth Offending and Substance Misuse Services and is the MD, Safeguarding Consultant & accredited trainer at RLB Safeguarding Ltd.

Rachael also partners with organisations to provide a series of informative webinars and blogs including safer recruitment checking and vetting, Single Central Record services, Mental Health Culture Change programmes and leadership consultancy, acts on the advisory board for the National Association of Designated Safeguarding Leads and is a Board Governor for Fuel Learning Limited.