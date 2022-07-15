Safeguarding & Prevent Refresh

This session lead by guest speaker Alex Miles will provide an update on the latest developments & requirements within the safeguarding & prevent agenda. This will include the requirements linked to sexual abuse in education settings (which includes apprenticeship & adult education), good practice on developing a robust whole organisational approach, identifying & supporting risk & threats and ensuring you have a culture that supports staff & learners to feel safe, secure, included, supported and represented.

Please contact [email protected] for any support with booking.

Facilitator – Alex Miles

Alex has worked in the FE Sector for over 18 years and is Managing Director at Yorkshire Learning Providers (YLP), Director of The Northern Skills Network and Deputy Chair of the Leeds City Region Skills network. Alex is also a Governor at Selby College.

YLP supports over 80 employment & skills providers across Yorkshire and provides CPD, IAG, policy developments, lobbying and support for members. Alex provides the FE sector, employers & Universities locally & nationally with consultancy & support services to meet & enhance their business needs, particularly in relation to quality improvement, business development, inspection preparation, audit & compliance, safeguarding, prevent and inclusion and Governance.

Alex also represents ITP voices on the Education & Training Foundation National Safeguarding & Prevent strategy group and is Home office trained to deliver WRAP session to FE establishments.