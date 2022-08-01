SDN Apprenticeship Summit

We are delighted to invite you to our online Apprenticeship Summit – open to all apprenticeship providers.

Working effectively with employers in the design and delivery of apprenticeships is fundamental to the quality of your training. The UK workforce has also undergone massive change over the last 2-years – what employers needed from providers then, isn’t necessarily what they need now.

That’s why we’re hosting this practical free online Apprenticeship Summit for providers – to help you get under the skin of what it means to work effectively with employers and review your own practice, from top to bottom.

Sponsored by our friends over at NCFE and hosted on Thursday 15 September from 9.00am – 1.00pm this online event will help you refine your strategy and practice for the coming academic year.

Four “lightbulb” sessions will give you chance to hear short sharp inputs from sector experts to challenge your thinking and practice:

Employers as the champion or thief of qualitywith Louise Doyle Employers as co-designers of your curriculumwith Chris Cherry Employers as coaches and mentorswith Simon Shaw Training apprentices for the future world of workwith Erica Farmer

You will then be able to choose from two facilitated breakouts, to explore what this means for your role and share effective models and approaches.

Who is this event for?

This event has been designed for those leading, managing and delivering apprenticeship training.

Facilitators and speakers

You’ll be hearing from some of SDN’s industry-leading specialists who have worked with over 1,000 apprenticeship providers and 5,000 staff to grow and improve their provision. They’ll be drawing on this to share latest insights, thinking and practice around employer-engagement strategies, quality improvement, coaching/mentoring and curriculum design.

About our sponsors

NCFE is an educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning. They combine over 170 years of education experience with deep insight, working with a network of expert collaborators to shape smarter solutions around the greatest learning needs. In doing this, NCFE is working for a fairer education system for all learners to power inclusivity and choice.

NCFE provides a seamless end-to-end offering for learners, educators and institutions – supporting individuals to maximise opportunities, progress and succeed across a lifetime of learning. With learner need at the heart of their provision, NCFE looks to provide the right learning solutions at the right time – from qualifications and content to resources and assessment tools; from world-class support and expertise, to sector specialist knowledge. Their full portfolio spans apprenticeships, learning for work and technical education.

Find out more here

Booking places on the event

This event is free to attend.

Please select which breakout sessions you would like to attend when booking (below).

Any questions, please email: [email protected]