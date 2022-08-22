Self-Assessment Masterclass

Join Dr Chris Jones for this interactive masterclass as he takes delegates through his top tips for writing an effective, robust and strategic self-assessment report. Using his extensive knowledge working with providers as a former Ofsted inspector and specialist adviser for apprenticeships, he will share insights into how you can ensure you are evidencing impact and using the Education Inspection Framework to guide the structure of your self-assessment report and quality improvement plans.

Facilitator – Dr Chris Jones

Chris worked as HMI of FE & Skills for seven years before retiring on March 31, 2020. Chris was Ofsted’s Specialist Adviser for Apprenticeships for four years, working with DfE, IfATE, QAA & OfS to develop & monitor apprenticeship quality. Chris remains active in further education policy & quality improvement & continues to inspect as a part-time Ofsted inspector. Chris is a qualified teacher, has a master’s degree in special education leadership, a doctorate in continuing professional development, & the pedagogy of ICT.

Chris taught in schools, colleges, & was a programme area leader in secondary & further initial teacher education in a north east university. Chris was an external & chief external examiner for teacher education & a research supervisor for MA & PhD students. Chris worked as a senior regional adviser in school improvement. Chris also had responsibility for curriculum, quality improvement & apprenticeships in work-based learning for an independent learning provider.