SEND Review – Right Support, Right Place, Right Time

Overview

The long-awaited SEND green paper identifies three symptoms of a system under pressure – poor outcomes for children and young people with SEND and in alternative provision, low parental and provider confidence, and financial unsustainability.

The green paper proposes a range of measures to deliver greater consistency and improve the system’s fitness for purpose. During this webinar, we will hear more about the proposals in detail and debate how these may impact the post-16 and skills sector.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Explain the proposals contained in the SEND Review Green Paper;

Collect views from sector stakeholders as to their importance and impact;

Give attendees a deeper understanding of the proposals both to respond to the consultation and for operations in their own organisations.

Who should attend this webinar

Post-16 and skills providers

Other organisations and individuals providing support or guidance to SEND/LLDD learners

Target Audience by job title

SENCo and SEND Co-ordinators

Pastoral care

Quality Manager

Curriculum Managers

Department Heads or equivalent

Speaker

Paul Warner, Director of Strategy and Business Development, AELP

Guest speakers

Lisa Thom, Policy Team Leader, SEND Review, DfE

Louise Karwowski, Director of Education, CognAssist

Elaine Dale, Director of SEND Support, City College Norwich

This webinar is complimentary to AELP members but open to non members.