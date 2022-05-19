Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jun 6

SEND Review – Right Support, Right Place, Right Time

June 6 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Overview

The long-awaited SEND green paper identifies three symptoms of a system under pressure – poor outcomes for children and young people with SEND and in alternative provision, low parental and provider confidence, and financial unsustainability.
The green paper proposes a range of measures to deliver greater consistency and improve the system’s fitness for purpose. During this webinar, we will hear more about the proposals in detail and debate how these may impact the post-16 and skills sector.

 

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Explain the proposals contained in the SEND Review Green Paper;
  • Collect views from sector stakeholders as to their importance and impact;
  • Give attendees a deeper understanding of the proposals both to respond to the consultation and for operations in their own organisations.

 

Who should attend this webinar

  • Post-16 and skills providers
  • Other organisations and individuals providing support or guidance to SEND/LLDD learners
  • Target Audience by job title
  • SENCo and SEND Co-ordinators
  • Pastoral care
  • Quality Manager
  • Curriculum Managers
  • Department Heads or equivalent

Speaker

Paul Warner, Director of Strategy and Business Development, AELP

Guest speakers
Lisa Thom, Policy Team Leader, SEND Review, DfE
Louise Karwowski, Director of Education, CognAssist
Elaine Dale, Director of SEND Support, City College Norwich

 

This webinar is complimentary to AELP members but open to non members.

Details

Date:
June 6
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
