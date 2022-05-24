Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jul 5

Sexual Abuse – A Provider’s New Responsibilities

July 5 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

From March this year, in line with Ofsted’s transitional inspection arrangements, training providers have been required to evidence how effectively they are meeting requirements to ensure that learners are protected from sexual harassment and abuse. The terms ‘sexual harassment’ or ‘sexual abuse’ occur 27 times in inspectors’ most recent handbook (September 2021) – an indication of the importance placed on this aspect of inspectors’ work.

July 5
10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Venue

Online

