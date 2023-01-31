Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Skills Bootcamps – Responding to Mini Competitions

March 8 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Overview

Skills Bootcamps are the ‘go-to’ development programme for the current administration, having procured projects over the last 2 years in Construction, Digital, Engineering and Manufacturing, HGV Driving, Green Skills and Rail.
The new Dynamic Purchasing System has been launched and once approved organisations will be invited to tender for a range of future opportunities.

Join this webinar to find out more about what the mini-competitions look like, what needs to be prepared and to start to develop a winning proposition.

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to:

  • Have a clear understanding of the process;
  • Understand the steps required for a successful submission;
  • Be clear on the question types and how to answer these.

Who should attend this webinar

All providers who want to become involved in the Bootcamp arena.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Steve O’Hare, Director, SCLO Consulting Limited

Details

Date:
March 8
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/minicompetition-23

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

