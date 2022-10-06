Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Skills World Live Roadshow: Leeds City Region Skills Development and esports

October 14 @ 4:00 pm 5:00 pm

Our next episode of the Skills World Live Radio Show will be livestreamed on the road from Leeds City College, Quarry Hill Campus, where we will take a look at Leeds City region skills development and esports.

On the panel:

  • Laura Hall, Product Manager – Business, Enterprise, Law and Esports – BTEC and
    Apprenticeships Pearson
  • Bill Jones, Executive Principal of Leeds City College and Deputy CEO at
    Luminate Education Group
  • Kalam Neale, Head of Education, British Esports
  • Rob Reed, Deputy Head of Creative Media & Digital Arts at Leeds City College

You can watch the broadcast live each Friday at 4pm (term-time) on FE News or in playback from 5pm. Past episodes are available at www.skillsworldlive.com

The Skills World Live Radio Show is sponsored by OneFile and Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeships. Do get in touch with us if you’d like to appear on the programme or have ideas for debates and issues we should be covering.

Organiser

Skills World Live
Phone:
07719 552159
Email:
ellie.hanson@awarding.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

