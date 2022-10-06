Skills World Live Roadshow: Leeds City Region Skills Development and esports

« All Events

Our next episode of the Skills World Live Radio Show will be livestreamed on the road from Leeds City College, Quarry Hill Campus, where we will take a look at Leeds City region skills development and esports.

On the panel:

Laura Hall, Product Manager – Business, Enterprise, Law and Esports – BTEC and

Apprenticeships Pearson

Apprenticeships Pearson Bill Jones, Executive Principal of Leeds City College and Deputy CEO at

Luminate Education Group

Luminate Education Group Kalam Neale, Head of Education, British Esports

Rob Reed, Deputy Head of Creative Media & Digital Arts at Leeds City College

You can watch the broadcast live each Friday at 4pm (term-time) on FE News or in playback from 5pm. Past episodes are available at www.skillsworldlive.com

The Skills World Live Radio Show is sponsored by OneFile and Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeships. Do get in touch with us if you’d like to appear on the programme or have ideas for debates and issues we should be covering.

Related Events