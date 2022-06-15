Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jun 24

Skills World Live Roadshow: Levelling up through further education and skills in the West Midlands

June 24 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Our next episode of the Skills World Live Radio Show will be livestreamed on the road from Walsall College where we will take a look at levelling up through further education and skills, specifically in the West Midlands.

You can watch the broadcast live each Friday at 4pm (term-time) on FE News or in playback from 5pm. Past episodes are available at www.skillsworldlive.com

The Skills World Live Radio Show is sponsored by OneFile and Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeships. Do get in touch with us if you’d like to appear on the programme or have ideas for debates and issues we should be covering.

Details

Date:
June 24
Time:
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
, ,

Venue

Online

Organiser

Skills World Live
Phone:
07719 552159
Email:
ellie.hanson@awarding.org.uk
View Organiser Website

