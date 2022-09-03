SMU Vs North Texas 2022 Live Stream

The SMU Mustangs take on the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, September 3.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBSSN and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Alabama A&M vs UAB streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama A&M vs UAB live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.