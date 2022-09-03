Shopping Cart

Sep 3

South Alabama Vs Nicholls 2022 Live Stream

September 3

Free

Who’s Playing

Nicholls @ South Alabama

Last Season Records: South Alabama 5-7; Nicholls 6-5

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will play against a Division II opponent, the Nicholls Colonels, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

 

Click Here To Watch Now Live

  • When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $15.56

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.

  • Sep 24, 2016 – South Alabama 41 vs. Nicholls 40

September 3
Free
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Online

