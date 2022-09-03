South Alabama Vs Nicholls 2022 Live Stream
September 3
Who’s Playing
Nicholls @ South Alabama
Last Season Records: South Alabama 5-7; Nicholls 6-5
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars will play against a Division II opponent, the Nicholls Colonels, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars struggled last season, ending up 5-7.
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.56
Series History
South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 24, 2016 – South Alabama 41 vs. Nicholls 40
