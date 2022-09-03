Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Sep 3

South Dakota Vs Kansas State Live Stream Free

September 3

Free

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW LIVE

Who’s Playing

South Dakota @ Kansas State

Last Season Records: Kansas State 8-5; South Dakota 7-5

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats will play against a Division II opponent, the South Dakota Coyotes, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. While the Wildcats were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

 

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium — Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $22.00

Series History

Kansas State have won both of the games they’ve played against South Dakota in the last eight years.

  • Sep 01, 2018 – Kansas State 27 vs. South Dakota 24
  • Sep 05, 2015 – Kansas State 34 vs. South Dakota 0

Details

Date:
September 3
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Venue

Online

