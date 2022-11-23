Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Mar 1

Spring Conference 2023

March 1, 2023 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Returning face-to-face for the first time since 2020, the AELP Spring Conference is a key event for practitioners in the skills sector. Our 2023 event is kindly sponsored by NCFE. Each session in this workshop-focused event will be repeated once during the day. Topics have been chosen after consulting AELP members on their organisation’s needs, as we collectively tackle the challenges facing the sector.

 

All of your best practice needs will be satisfied, with a wide range of topics covered by expert presenters. The choice of workshops means that AELP members may find it well worthwhile to bring more than one representative at operational level, to gain full value and enable more effective and high-quality delivery.

 

For more information and to register your interest, visit the website here.

Who is AELP?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

Why choose us?

We make sure your voice is heard by lobbying on your behalf to ensure that we get positive results for you.

Whether you are an independent training provider, an employer provider, university, local authority, FE college or a school, we can help you strengthen your business by lobbying for reforms that will drive growth and quality.

We guarantee you up to date information about the changes to the skills and employability agenda and will provide you with opportunities to network and collaborate with our other members.

We offer three types of Memberships, built around the needs of your particular organisations. Find out more about membership types and how to join here

Interested in this event?

Click here to register your interest!

Any Questions?

If you have any queries, please don’t hesitate to contact our events team: [email protected]

