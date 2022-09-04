Stream Official Site of the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships

If you want to watch the US Open tennis 2022 live stream online from anywhere? Follow our guide to watch US Open tennis 2022 live on TV and online.

US Open Tennis Championships

The US Open Tennis 2022 is from Aug 29, 2022 to Sep 11, 2022. The tournament location is at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, New York, US.

The US Open Tennis 2022 is a hard-court tennis tournament. It is the championship that you will never want to miss if you are a die-hard fan of tennis sport.

The match is the more modern version of the US National Championship, one of the oldest tennis championships in the world.

The first men’s singles category happened for the first time in 1881. The US Open has been the fourth and latest tennis major comprising the Grand Slam each year. It happened in the year 1987.

In chronological order, there are three other championships from the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon.