[[STREAM-TV!!]]*Man United vs Arsenal live broadcast online 4 September 2022

Man United vs Arsenal live broadcast online 4 September 2022

Manchester United is going head to head with Arsenal starting on 4 Sept 2022 at 15:30 UTC at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester city, England. The match is a part of the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Live

The Reds come into Sunday’s game having won three games on the bounce. Jadon Sancho scored the only goal in Thursday evening’s clash with Leicester as we registered a second successive clean sheet on the road.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have a perfect record so far this season and narrowly overcame Aston Villa 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

So, with the encounter fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off…

HOW TO WATCH

The game will kick off at 16:30 BST and will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

You can watch exclusive build-up and post-match reaction live on MUTV, which you can now access on ManUtd.com and in the United App. Pre-match coverage will start at 15:25 BST on Sunday and will be followed by live radio commentary during the 90 minutes.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled on ManUtd.com and in the app too for breaking team news, interviews with the squad and boss Erik ten Hag, video highlights and lots more matchday coverage.

TEAM NEWS

United fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of new signing Antony, whose arrival was announced on Thursday’s transfer deadline day. The former Ajax forward is available and will no doubt be pushing for his debut in front of his new supporters.

Anthony Martial is set to miss the clash against the North London side with an Achilles problem that also kept him out of the Leicester and Southampton matches. Victor Lindelof returned to training before the Leicester game, but did not feature at the King Power Stadium. The Swede was part of our matchday squad in the Midlands and could be again on Sunday.

Both Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were absent from the group that travelled on Thursday due to minor complaints however, as Ten Hag revealed post-match. It is unknown at this stage whether they will be fit return this weekend.

As for our visitors, summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko has missed Arsenal’s last two matches with a knee injury and remains a doubt.

Midfielders Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson are unavailable, while captain Martin Odegaard will be assessed after he left the Villa game early, as will goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who was in obvious discomfort on Wednesday night, but did finish the game.

FORM GUIDE

United are fifth in the Premier League table after five games.

Despite losing our opening game 2-1 to Brighton, followed by a heavy 4-0 defeat on the road to Brentford, the Reds bounced back against Merseyside rivals Liverpool. A 2-1 win with goals from Sancho and Marcus Rashford kickstarted an impressive run of form that would see us win 1-0 twice away from home, against Southampton and Leicester.

Arsenal’s tone-setting 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening day was followed by 4-2 and 3-0 victories over Leicester and Bournemouth, respectively. The visitors head to Manchester after overcoming both Fulham and Villa 2-1, scoring the winner in the final quarter of an hour in both matches.

“Going through positive experiences and overcoming difficulties, it gives you the confidence that you can do it,” said Arteta after the battling performance against Villa.

HEAD TO HEAD

United triumphed 3-2 in a memorable game against Arsenal when this fixture was last played at Old Trafford, back in December 2021. Emile Smith Rowe scored a bizarre opener while David De Gea was on the ground injured, before Bruno Fernandes levelled proceedings on the brink of half-time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Odegaard exchanged goals in a frantic second half which also saw Ronaldo step up and power a penalty home for the winner.

Sunday’s visitors did however get the better of the reverse match in April this year, winning 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The two sides share a win each and a draw from the last three Old Trafford encounters. Last weekend also marked the 11-year anniversary of our historic 8-2 victory in the fixture.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis.

Fourth official: Simon Hooper.

VAR: Lee Mason.

Assistant VAR: Neil Davies.