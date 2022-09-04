Both Cedi Osman (25 p. 8 r., 11/15 FG) and Alperen Sengun (20 p. 9/10 FG 9 r. 4 as. ) were decisive in leading Turkey to the final victory, with Seamus Hazer (10 p. ) and Bugrahan Tuncer (10 p. 3 r., 7 as. ) helping on the offensive end. Shane Larkin also had a good game (13 p. 8/8 FT 9 as. ) and that’s how he and his teammates go 2-0 in Group D, while the Bulgarian team remains winless.

It was his 240th game with the national team, surpassing legendary Juan Antonio San Epifanio and chasing Juan Carlos Navarro who has the Spanish national team record with a total of 253 games. Rudy has reached this historic figure thanks to a seamless commitment: since his debut in 2004 (Athens Olympic Games) he has only missed one Eurobasket due to injuries. “It’s very hard to be original speaking for Rudy, he is amazingly committed, vocal and now he understood that he is the only old buccaneer left from the pirate ship and he wants to continue this heritage with the younger guys”, said coach Sergio Scariolo about his player. “He had a brilliant career, being so many years on the court trying to do his best with his club and national team, giving 100% every time.

30 minutes later, at 14:00 CEST, two teams from Group D in Finland and Poland will battle in Prague Arena, and just 15 minutes after that at 14:15 CEST Great Britain and Croatia will look for their first win in Group C, while the group B hosts, Germany will welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina at 14:30 CEST.

Osman and Sengun saved Turkey, Rudy makes history over Georgia – Group A round upΤurkey and Spain lead the race in Group A at 2-0, while Bulgaria and host Georgia dropped to 0-2 By Eurohoops Team/ [email protected] net After Ergin Ataman had some critical words about the atmosphere in Georgia, Turkish fans come to help, and Turkey got the 87-101 win against Bulgaria in Group A, for a 2-2 tie with Spain on top of the group standings.

) proves once more why he can compete for the EuroBasket scoring leader award. But they were not enough. “I expected a tough game. We lost it in the last quarter because our leaders Dee Bost and Vezenkov were tired”, Rosen Barchovski said after the game. “We competed, we played way better than against Spain. The main thing for us is to give ourselves a chance, but games last 40 minutes”, Dee Bost added. It has been a high-scoring game from the beginning, as the first quarter ended at 29-31.

EuroBasket 2022 live, Day 3: Giannis’ Greece takes down powerful ItalyEuroBasket 2022 battles continue on Day 3, which will be the busiest day of the tournament so far with all 24 teams battling it out across all 4 groups of the tournament. After the first two days of the tournament and every team having played once already, EuroBasket 2022 continues into a busy day 3. The tournament continues in Tbilisi, Kioln, Milan, and Prague where teams from all 4 Groups compete. The day starts with a match between Montenegro and Belgium at 13:30 CEST in Group A, where Montenegro and Bojan Dubljevic will try to snatch their first win.

Bulgaria gave the impression of being able to fight until the end, but the show offered by Alperen Sengun in the second half destroyed the opponents, despite a good shooting execution by Chavdar Kostov (15 points and 4/8 from the arc). Ataman decided not to use Furkan Korkmaz, who took an extra day off due to his back spasm. In the last game of the night, Rudy Fernandez made history against Georgia.

Later on, at 16:15 Bulgaria will test themselves against Turkey in Group A. Estonia takes on Ukraine at 17:00 CEST. Half an hour later, at 17:30 CEST, the Czech Republic will welcome Serbia in front of home fans in Prague. At 17:45, France and Lithuania will battle it out in Group B, which might very well be the game of the day. At 19:00 CEST, Georgia in front of their home crowd in Tbilisi Arena will host Spain.

He’s great, I cannot say anything more”, added Georgia’s coach Ilias Zouros. As for the game itself, unfortunately for Georgia, it turned into a trivial affair. Spain got an easy 90-64 win with Willy Hernangomez having 14 points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes, while Jaume Pradilla scored 12 points in 14 minutes. Scariolo used all his players and had the chance to rest his main unit. “It was one more step forward, you can see the contribution of our bench”, Scariolo said after the game. <span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span> Georgia got 13 points by 21-years old Rati Andronikashvili but wasn’t competitive.

