Jordan Travis and Florida State take the field against LSU tonight in New Orleans for Brian Kelly’s first game leading the Tigers.

Florida State will take on LSU in a prime-time game on college football’s opening weekend. The Seminoles are fortunate to maintain a status-quo with the signal caller of their offense. Junior quarterback Jordan Travis will return and look to improve from his 2021 campaign. Travis threw for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. The dual-threat nature of Travis’ game is what makes him exceptional. He also ran 134 times for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. That was second on the team to Jashaun Corbin, who is now in the NFL. Leading receiver from 2021 Ontaria Wilson will also be returning this season.

Don’t you want to see Brian Kelly’s debut as LSU’s head honcho?

While some are still barking about Kelly’s slippery departure from Notre Dame, it could be fun watching the new-look Tigers and Florida State lock horns at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

No team has gone through more changes since the end of last season than LSU. Ed Orgeron is out and Brian Kelly is in, complete with a new Southern accent.

People may not like Kelly, but he’s a heck of a football coach. Kelly won 10-plus games in seven of his last eight seasons at Notre Dame.

I do believe Kelly will be successful at LSU, but not right away. LSU was down to 39 scholarship players after a mass exodus before its bowl game last season. He inherits a young team with just six returning starters, so the Tigers are a bit of an unknown entering this season.