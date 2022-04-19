Super Connect Series Show

The Super Connect Series is back in its 4th year powered by Empact Ventures in partnership with the OVHcloud Startup Program supported by Startups Magazine and FinTech Scotland

Our European tech initiative seeks to super connect tech startups and scale-ups with decision-makers in larger organisations and funders to explore collaboration.

The event features Live FinTech Pitches & Demos, Roundtable Discussions, Video Networking & Expo and Startup/Scaleup Clinic.

All attendees that register opt-in and attend will receive at least 3 free warm introductions to potential partners clients or funders to address your challenges needs and interests.

For more information visit www.superconnectseries.com with a full list of speakers available at: https://bit.ly/scs2022ft where you can register on the Hopin Virtual Event platform

If you are a FinTech startup or scaleup that would like to pitch to investors please fill in our expression of interest form here: https://bit.ly/scs2022