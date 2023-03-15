Overview

The Functional Skills Maths requirements are more challenging in their assessment expectations than the legacy qualifications. The changes made are essential for Functional Skills in maths to remain in line with the GCSE curriculum and need to be positively embraced. In addition, the challenges, adjustments and restrictions required to address the Covid 19 pandemic have blurred how to best support the effective skill development required.

This interactive webinar will help to address some of the key challenges and explore different approaches that are needed to allow learners to be successful in the attainment of the necessary knowledge, skills and confidence needed to achieve a pass.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar, you will have a deeper understanding of/ and greater confidence with:

Building a positive attitude towards maths.

Good practice for maths delivery.

The most common challenges in the new assessments.

Non calculator skill development.

The carry through benefits are that greater learner awareness of maths challenges and the ability to build confidence, leads to better delivery of teaching in support of learning and progression. This will impact the wider community through improved Numeracy skills and greater confidence for learners as a result of more effective teaching and learning programmes.

Who should attend

All providers offering Functional Skills qualifications in maths at Level 1 and 2 who want to improve the delivery approaches and pass rates of Functional maths and/or for those who want a refresher or reassurance that their approach is correct.

This interactive webinar is relevant for managers and delivery staff involved in supporting learners on programmes that offer Functional Skills in maths at Level 1 and Level 2.

This webinar is not suitable for providers who achieve strong first time pass rates for Functional maths and have no areas for development in their maths provision.

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Christine Edwards QTLS, Creating Excellence