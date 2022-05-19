SurgTech Career LaunchPad

The aim of the free of charge event is to bring together Clinical Researchers, Surgery Professionals, and technology stakeholders to share barriers and solutions within the industry that will shape and deliver research into surgical technology

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday 8th June 2022 hosted by NIHR (National Institute for Health and Care Research) Incubator for Advanced Surgical Technologies powered by Empact Ventures.

It will feature Key Note Speakers (Stage), Roundtable Discussions (Sessions), PhD Clinic, Speed Video Networking, Expo Area, Live Chat and Polls. For those who register, attend and opt in you will receive 3 warm email introductions to potential collaborators that match your requirements facilitated after the event by the Empact Ventures team for those that attend.

It will also involve MedTech startups, scale-ups, and SMEs pitching and exhibiting in our MedTech Showcase welcoming new collaborations

Our Replay area will enable you to watch any recorded sessions you have missed during the event only and recordings will be posted on this page by mid-July 2022