Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

« All Events

Jun 8

SurgTech Career LaunchPad

June 8 @ 9:30 am - 1:30 pm

Free

The aim of the free of charge event is to bring together Clinical Researchers, Surgery Professionals, and technology stakeholders to share barriers and solutions within the industry that will shape and deliver research into surgical technology

The virtual event will take place on Wednesday 8th June 2022 hosted by NIHR (National Institute for Health and Care Research) Incubator for Advanced Surgical Technologies powered by Empact Ventures.

It will feature Key Note Speakers (Stage), Roundtable Discussions (Sessions), PhD Clinic, Speed Video Networking, Expo Area, Live Chat and Polls. For those who register, attend and opt in you will receive  3 warm email introductions to potential collaborators that match your requirements facilitated after the event by the Empact Ventures team for those that attend.

It will also involve MedTech startups, scale-ups, and SMEs pitching and exhibiting in our MedTech Showcase welcoming new collaborations

Our Replay area will enable you to watch any recorded sessions you have missed during the event only and recordings will be posted on this page by mid-July 2022

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
June 8
Time:
9:30 am - 1:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Categories:
, , ,
Event Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
https://empact.ventures/surgtech-career-launchpad/

Venue

Online

Organiser

Empact Ventures
Phone:
01202985134
Email:
hello@empact-ventures.com
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this