Teaching and Education Summit (TESUMMIT2022)
November 9 @ 9:00 am - November 11 @ 6:00 pm
Teaching and Education Summit– The Online Education Event of The Year to be held on 9-11 Nov. 2022
An unparalleled lineup of education and teaching leaders are coming together online to share their secrets at Teaching and Education Summit. They will present experience-driven knowledge, actionable insights, and innovative ideas from the teaching and education world.
#TESUMMIT2022 will create an environment that facilitates conversations and the exchange of ideas that move the field forward, inspire collaboration, and create a bridge that connects ideas and minds.
TESUMMIT Themes:
- Emerging Education Technologies
- Pedagogical Innovations
- Lifelong Learning
- Inclusive Learning
- Language Education
- Evaluation & Assessment
- Learning and skills
- Education in Emergencies
TESUMMIT is a virtual event like you’ve never seen before!
The summit features a variety of formats to maximize learning opportunities. Lectures, small discussion groups, panels, breakout sessions – everything to make sure attendees learn not only from the esteemed panel of speakers but from other participants.
Want To Know More About TESUMMIT 2022? Get in Touch Now at [email protected]
