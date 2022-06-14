Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Nov 9

Teaching and Education Summit (TESUMMIT2022)

November 9 @ 9:00 am - November 11 @ 6:00 pm

Teaching and Education Summit– The Online Education Event of The Year to be held on 9-11 Nov. 2022

An unparalleled lineup of education and teaching leaders are coming together online to share their secrets at Teaching and Education Summit. They will present experience-driven knowledge, actionable insights, and innovative ideas from the teaching and education world.

#TESUMMIT2022 will create an environment that facilitates conversations and the exchange of ideas that move the field forward, inspire collaboration, and create a bridge that connects ideas and minds.

TESUMMIT Themes:

  • Emerging Education Technologies
  • Pedagogical Innovations
  • Lifelong Learning
  • Inclusive Learning
  • Language Education
  • Evaluation & Assessment
  • Learning and skills
  • Education in Emergencies

TESUMMIT is a virtual event like you’ve never seen before!

The summit features a variety of formats to maximize learning opportunities. Lectures, small discussion groups, panels, breakout sessions – everything to make sure attendees learn not only from the esteemed panel of speakers but from other participants.

Want To Know More About TESUMMIT 2022? Get in Touch Now at [email protected]

 

 

November 9 @ 9:00 am
November 11 @ 6:00 pm
https://www.tesummit.org

Online

Proud Pen
+44 20 3966 1861
info@proudpen.com
