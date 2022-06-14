Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jun 22

The AAT Syllabus is Changing: Are You Ready?

June 22 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

The AAT syllabus is changing! AAT is launching its biggest syllabus update in two decades and The Skills Network are ready to support your transition…

Find out more about the transition and what it means for industry leaders at The Skills Network’s exclusive livestream with FE News on June 22nd at 10am.

With speakers from AAT and featuring The Skills Network’s CEO Mark Dawe, this is one you don’t want to miss!

Details

Date:
June 22
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , ,
Website:
https://bit.ly/3NOJaRf

Venue

Online

Organiser

The Skills Network
Phone:
07912 270022
Email:
eleaonr.lodge@theskillsnetwork.com
View Organiser Website

