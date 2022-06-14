The AAT Syllabus is Changing: Are You Ready?
June 22 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Event Navigation
The AAT syllabus is changing! AAT is launching its biggest syllabus update in two decades and The Skills Network are ready to support your transition…
Find out more about the transition and what it means for industry leaders at The Skills Network’s exclusive livestream with FE News on June 22nd at 10am.
With speakers from AAT and featuring The Skills Network’s CEO Mark Dawe, this is one you don’t want to miss!
Responses