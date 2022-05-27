Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

« All Events

Jul 6

The Apprenticeship Learning Journey: Stages, Wider Components, Design, Planning and Delivery

July 6 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar is designed to explore the overall apprentice learning journey and requirements for good practice both from the compliance aspects and quality arrangements. During the session, we will dissect each stage of an apprentices’ learning and skills development journey and the key characteristics.

We will also consider effective methods to embed the wider components of an apprenticeship, embedding into the design, and planning and delivery for effective curriculum planning.

 

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Explore the overall apprentice learning journey and requirements for good practice both from the compliance aspects and quality arrangements;
  • Review in detail each stage of an apprentices’ learning and skills development journey;
  • Discuss wider components of an apprenticeship embedded into the design, planning and delivery for effective curriculum planning.

 

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is relevant for the following roles at apprenticeship providers:

  • Curriculum design leaders and specialists
  • Managers responsible for quality arrangements
  • Lead quality of education practitioners
  • Managers responsible for apprenticeship provision
  • Business development/client relationship experts

 

Click here for more details or to register.

 

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality

Guest speaker

Craig Potter, Chief Operating Officer, Davies Learning Solutions, Davies Group

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
July 6
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
https://na.eventscloud.com/learning-journey-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this