The Apprenticeship Learning Journey: Stages, Wider Components, Design, Planning and Delivery

Overview

This webinar is designed to explore the overall apprentice learning journey and requirements for good practice both from the compliance aspects and quality arrangements. During the session, we will dissect each stage of an apprentices’ learning and skills development journey and the key characteristics.

We will also consider effective methods to embed the wider components of an apprenticeship, embedding into the design, and planning and delivery for effective curriculum planning.

Objectives

This webinar will:

Explore the overall apprentice learning journey and requirements for good practice both from the compliance aspects and quality arrangements;

Review in detail each stage of an apprentices’ learning and skills development journey;

Discuss wider components of an apprenticeship embedded into the design, planning and delivery for effective curriculum planning.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is relevant for the following roles at apprenticeship providers:

Curriculum design leaders and specialists

Managers responsible for quality arrangements

Lead quality of education practitioners

Managers responsible for apprenticeship provision

Business development/client relationship experts

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality

Guest speaker

Craig Potter, Chief Operating Officer, Davies Learning Solutions, Davies Group