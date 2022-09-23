The ERSA Conference and Awards 2022

« All Events

The ERSA Conference, a place for senior leaders and employability professionals to meet, debate and network in person.

The ERSA Conference 2022

Call for sponsors, exhibitors and contributions!

Check out the latest conference information, updates and programme announcements at ersa.org.uk/conference22

* special rates and discounts apply for group bookings, partners and guests – please ask!

VAT: ERSA members pay no VAT on conference fees | Non members will be charged VAT at the prevailing rate

Payment: All payments must be settled in advance of the conference, our preferred method of payment is by bank transfer, see your invoice for information.

Refund Policy: Conference and awards places, exhibition and sponsorship packages are subject to a no refund policy. We will be following covid guidelines, no refunds will be issued, in the event of cancellation due to covid-19/government guidelines the conference dates will be rescheduled. Travel is not included with your registration fees and must be arranged separately by attendees, consider booking flexible tickets.

Payment must be made in advance of the Conference to guarantee your place, please get in touch if there are any delays or issues with this.

Substitutions can be made at any time but please keep us updated!

If you have any dietary or accessibility requirements that you haven’t already made us aware of, please let us know!

Accommodation: Bedrooms are not included in the conference fees, however we have set up a booking platform with special rates included via this link, book early! ERSA Conference 2022 – Accommodation Link

Interested in sponsorship or exhibition packages?

• Award Category SOLD OUT

• Awards Networking drinks SOLD OUT

• Conference and Awards Headline AVAILABLE

• Awards supporter Limited AVAILABLE

• Awards table AVAILABLE

• Conference supporter Limited AVAILABLE

• Conference badges 1 AVAILABLE

• Conference Exhibitor Limited AVAILABLE

• Conference Room Limited AVAILABLE

What sponsorship includes;

• Brand association with ERSA, the Conference and or the Industry awards

• Graphics for promotion

• Opportunities to promote your brand through ERSA bulletins, YouTube showreel, blogs, social media, ERSA events and the ERSA website – in the run up and beyond!

• Invitation to the shortlist announcement – planned as a networking event in central London on Thursday 3 November from 4 -6pm

*Tickets to attend the winners announcement in person, which will be a three course sector dinner for the sector for 200-300 people, on 30 November in central Birmingham – and attended by ministers, employers, sector leaders and other stakeholders

*Full two day conference passes for the ERSA Conference on 30 November – 1 December 2022 in central Birmingham

Note: ERSA cannot offer any refunds available for this sponsorship package, in the event the event needs to change or move, your package will simply move with it. *award tickets and conference passes depend on the package taken.

If you have any questions, please do get in touch.

The ERSA Team

ersa.org.uk/events

[email protected]

Working safely during coronavirus (COVID-19)

The ERSA Team will be following government guidelines in order to keep ERSA staff, its members and all attendees of the conference as safe as possible, reducing the risk of spreading the virus at the event. Further information will be shared and kept up to date in the lead up to the day. A full and transparent refund policy will also be included. If you have any concerns, please contact the team.

[email protected]

[email protected]

