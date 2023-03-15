The ESFA Subcontracting Standard
April 19 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Overview
This webinar will help delegates understand the auditor’s perspective of the subcontracting standard assurance journey, from self-assessment and external audit, through to ESFA evaluation and outcome. We will consider the requirements of the auditor to enable providers to meet that expectation and facilitate a successful outcome when being assessed against the requirements of the subcontracting standard.
Objectives
To offer support on the following issues:
- Familiarisation with the self-assessment document;
- Focussing attention on key points from the assessment;
- Establishing the ESFA evaluation process.
Who should attend
All providers that subcontract (including ITPs, HEIs, employer providers and colleges) of apprenticeships, AEB and 16-19 provision.
Speaker
Rupert Crossland, Director of Audit and Compliance, Professional Assessment Limited (PAL)
