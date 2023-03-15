Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

« All Events

Apr 19

The ESFA Subcontracting Standard

April 19 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar will help delegates understand the auditor’s perspective of the subcontracting standard assurance journey, from self-assessment and external audit, through to ESFA evaluation and outcome. We will consider the requirements of the auditor to enable providers to meet that expectation and facilitate a successful outcome when being assessed against the requirements of the subcontracting standard.

Objectives

To offer support on the following issues:

  • Familiarisation with the self-assessment document;
  • Focussing attention on key points from the assessment;
  • Establishing the ESFA evaluation process.

Who should attend

All providers that subcontract (including ITPs, HEIs, employer providers and colleges) of apprenticeships, AEB and 16-19 provision.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Rupert Crossland, Director of Audit and Compliance, Professional Assessment Limited (PAL)

Details

Date:
April 19
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/subcontracting-23

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP Webinar Team
Phone:
07867 305907
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .