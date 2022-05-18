The future of Data & Business; NowSkills Expert Series

The NowSkills (specialist digital & IT apprenticeships) Expert Series is a FREE live virtual webinar series that explores a series of hot topics within the digital & business world, and we have a specialist line up of experts that are set to join us.

Hosted by our very own specialist tutor team, each new expert comes with affirmed professional pedigree, ready to provide powerful real-world insight that they have gained from first-hand experience.

The series will cover a range of topics and isn’t limited to one profession, but is instead applicable to all of those inside the digital and IT workspace.

Attendees will be able to ask questions to our guest at the end of each event, giving you the opportunity to gain advice, or specific knowledge that you may never get the chance to access again.

Each event is free to attend and is conducted live via Zoom, If you are a NowSkills apprentice it will contribute towards your 20% off-the-job learning. If you aren’t but still would like to attend, don’t worry, these events aren’t exclusive to those enrolled with us but instead are open to all those interested.