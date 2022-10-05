Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

« All Events

The Great Skills Debate at the Conservative Party Conference

October 7 @ 4:00 pm 5:00 pm

Hosted by the Skills World Live Radio Show and supported by the Federation of Awarding Bodies, presenter Tom Bewick will dive into how we can grow the economy through better productivity & skills.

Tom will be joined by panellists:

  • Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive, City & Guilds and Co-Chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies
  • Emily Carver, Acting Communications Director & Head of Media at the Institute of Economic
    Affairs
  • Cllr John Cope, Conservative Councillor and Education professional

Details

Date:
October 7
Time:
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
,

Organiser

Skills World Live
Phone:
07719 552159
Email:
ellie.hanson@awarding.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this