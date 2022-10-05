The Great Skills Debate at the Conservative Party Conference

« All Events

Hosted by the Skills World Live Radio Show and supported by the Federation of Awarding Bodies, presenter Tom Bewick will dive into how we can grow the economy through better productivity & skills.

Tom will be joined by panellists:

Kirstie Donnelly MBE , Chief Executive, City & Guilds and Co-Chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies

, Chief Executive, City & Guilds and Co-Chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies Emily Carver , Acting Communications Director & Head of Media at the Institute of Economic

Affairs

, Acting Communications Director & Head of Media at the Institute of Economic Affairs Cllr John Cope, Conservative Councillor and Education professional

Related Events