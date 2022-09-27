The Great Skills Debate at the Labour Party Conference

« All Events

Hosted by the Skills World Live Radio Show and supported by the Federation of Awarding Bodies, presenter Tom Bewick will dive into how we can grow the economy through better productivity & skills.

Tom will be joined by panellists:

Sonia Sodha , Chief Leader Writer and columnist at the Observer

, Chief Leader Writer and columnist at the Observer Toby Perkins MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Chesterfield & Shadow Minister for Further Education & Skills

Labour Member of Parliament for Chesterfield & Shadow Minister for Further Education & Skills Alan Woods OBE, CEO VTCT and Co-Chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies

CEO VTCT and Co-Chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies Katie Orr, Awarding Director, TQUK

Related Events