The Great Skills Debate at the Labour Party Conference
September 30 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Hosted by the Skills World Live Radio Show and supported by the Federation of Awarding Bodies, presenter Tom Bewick will dive into how we can grow the economy through better productivity & skills.
Tom will be joined by panellists:
- Sonia Sodha, Chief Leader Writer and columnist at the Observer
- Toby Perkins MP, Labour Member of Parliament for Chesterfield & Shadow Minister for Further Education & Skills
- Alan Woods OBE, CEO VTCT and Co-Chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies
- Katie Orr, Awarding Director, TQUK
