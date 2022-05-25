The Impact of VAT on ITPs
July 20 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Overview
This webinar will explain how to ensure the most cost-efficient application of VAT and how to minimise risks of assessments, penalties & interest.
Objectives
- To provide delegates with an overview of the VAT principles;
- To identify the planning opportunities and risks;
- To generate VAT refunds/savings & reduce VAT business costs.
Who should attend this webinar
All training providers who are affected by VAT, including charities and not for profit bodies as well as commercial, for-profit, organisations.
Business owners; managing directors, financial directors, accountants, business managers, financial controllers, trustees, and bookkeepers.
Speaker
Mike Payne, Grosvenor VAT Consultants
