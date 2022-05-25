Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jul 20

The Impact of VAT on ITPs

July 20 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar will explain how to ensure the most cost-efficient application of VAT and how to minimise risks of assessments, penalties & interest.

 

Objectives

Aims, objectives and expected outcomes for the audience.

  • To provide delegates with an overview of the VAT principles;
  • To identify the planning opportunities and risks;
  • To generate VAT refunds/savings & reduce VAT business costs.

 

Who should attend this webinar

All training providers who are affected by VAT, including charities and not for profit bodies as well as commercial, for-profit, organisations.

Business owners; managing directors, financial directors, accountants, business managers, financial controllers, trustees, and bookkeepers.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Mike Payne, Grosvenor VAT Consultants

Details

Date:
July 20
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/vat-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

