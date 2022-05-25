The Impact of VAT on ITPs

Overview

This webinar will explain how to ensure the most cost-efficient application of VAT and how to minimise risks of assessments, penalties & interest.

Objectives

Aims, objectives and expected outcomes for the audience.

To provide delegates with an overview of the VAT principles;

To identify the planning opportunities and risks;

To generate VAT refunds/savings & reduce VAT business costs.

Who should attend this webinar

All training providers who are affected by VAT, including charities and not for profit bodies as well as commercial, for-profit, organisations.

Business owners; managing directors, financial directors, accountants, business managers, financial controllers, trustees, and bookkeepers.

Click here to see more details or register.

Speaker

Mike Payne, Grosvenor VAT Consultants