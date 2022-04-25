Cart

From education to employment
Oct 7

The National Apprenticeship and Education Event

October 7 @ 9:30 am - 3:00 pm

The National Apprenticeship and Education Event has been designed to inspire the next generation of young people no matter what background with apprenticeship, traineeship, T-levels and retraining opportunities.

Friday 7th October 2022 | Millennium Point Birmingham, The Midlands

9.30am until 3pm – All welcome, FREE to attend, booking essential

Quality advice, guidance and support are vital to ensure young people, school-leavers and students are inspired by the prospect of an apprenticeship as well as other career options.

Students get independent careers advice, the event will feature a host of employers, training providers and universities on hand to talk to people face-to-face about apprenticeships and other careers choices across in the Midlands.

An iconic venue in the UK’s most connected city – makes Millennium Point in Birmingham a perfect venue for this inspirational event.

Who is the event for?
Teachers, Careers Advisors, School and College Leavers, Students, Parents, Carers, Families and Individuals – you are all welcome to come along, FREE of charge to the event.

October 7
9:30 am - 3:00 pm
www.nationalapprenticeshipevents.co.uk

Millennium Point
Curzon Street
Bimingham, B4 7XG + Google Map

National Apprenticeship Events and Conferences Ltd
0800 023 5407
info@nationalapprenticeshipevents.co.uk
