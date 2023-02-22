The Practical Approach to Impartial Careers, Advice and Guidance in Workplace Learning and Apprenticeships
March 28 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Overview This webinar will focus on the effective design and delivery of impartial careers, advice and guidance (ICAG) strategy that informs and is part of your curriculum planning in workplace learning and for apprenticeships. Included is placing a priority on embedding impartial careers advice and guidance into the quality of education. Objectives This webinar will help delegates to understand:
- What good impartial careers, advice and guidance looks like in an ITP setting;
- The EIF good practice expectations for ICAG;
- How to embed ICAG into the quality of education and curriculum planning during 2023.
