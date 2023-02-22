Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

« All Events

The Practical Approach to Impartial Careers, Advice and Guidance in Workplace Learning and Apprenticeships

March 28 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Overview This webinar will focus on the effective design and delivery of impartial careers, advice and guidance (ICAG) strategy that informs and is part of your curriculum planning in workplace learning and for apprenticeships. Included is placing a priority on embedding impartial careers advice and guidance into the quality of education. Objectives This webinar will help delegates to understand:
  • What good impartial careers, advice and guidance looks like in an ITP setting;
  • The EIF good practice expectations for ICAG;
  • How to embed ICAG into the quality of education and curriculum planning during 2023.
Who should attend this webinar This webinar is designed for Training providers and Employer Providers.   Click here to see more details or register.   Speaker Maureen Deary, FE and Skills and Independent Schools Inspector, Strategic Adviser in Quality Guest speaker Craig Potter, Chief Operating Officer, Davies Learning Group

Details

Date:
March 28
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/icag

Organiser

AELP Webinar Team
Phone:
07867 305907
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .