From education to employment
The Skills World Live Radio Show at #FAB2022

October 20 @ 1:30 pm 2:00 pm

The Skills World Live Radio show at #FAB2022 will explore what equity, diversity and inclusion means for education, FE and skills. In particular, the host and FAB chief executive, Tom Bewick, will invite his guests to provide their opinions on:

  • Anti-racism in education – what does it mean?
  • How do we close the attainment and disadvantage gap?
  • What contribution can neuro-diversity in the curriculum add to the inclusion debate?
  • How do Awarding Organisations and educators navigate contested discourses about race, gender, sexuality, disability, class and identity?
  • What responsibilities does the FE sector have to ensure freedom of expression and diversity of thought?

On the panel:

  • Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Co-chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies
  • Robin Landman OBE, Black Leadership Group, Exec Member
  • Dr Louise Karwowski, Cognassist, Director of Education
  • Dr Alka Sehgal Cuthbert, Don’t Divide Us, Director

