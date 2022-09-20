Time For Change: 2nd Chance apprenticeships

« All Events

With a prisoner apprenticeship pathway introduced in early 2022 what have employers been doing to widen the scope when thinking about social mobility, diversity, and inclusion?

Everyone deserves a second opportunity, regardless of ethnicity, cultural or economic background. Apprenticeships offer the skills and learning to break the possibility of falling back into old ways.

Join us for a lively discussion based around those from a homeless or prison background and the role of apprenticeships in breaking the cycle.

