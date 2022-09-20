Time For Change: 2nd Chance apprenticeships
January 17, 2023 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
With a prisoner apprenticeship pathway introduced in early 2022 what have employers been doing to widen the scope when thinking about social mobility, diversity, and inclusion?
Everyone deserves a second opportunity, regardless of ethnicity, cultural or economic background. Apprenticeships offer the skills and learning to break the possibility of falling back into old ways.
Join us for a lively discussion based around those from a homeless or prison background and the role of apprenticeships in breaking the cycle.
Details
- Date:
- January 17, 2023
- Time:
-
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
- Cost:
- Free
- Event Category:
- Online & Webinars
- Event Tags:
- Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Diversity and Inclusion, social mobility, apprenticeship
- Website:
- https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oxtJK3iPSh6xqFY1TanFQQ
Organiser
- Amazing Apprenticeships
- Phone:
- 01462 341191
- Email:
- genie@amazingapprenticeships.com
- Website:
- View Organiser Website
Related Events
-
Embedding The 2022 EIF Safeguarding, Prevent and Legal Requirements into Quality Arrangements and PracticeSeptember 21 @ 10:00 am – 10:30 am
-
Managing Prior Learning EffectivelySeptember 22 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
-
AELP Member Exclusive Webinar: KIT Ofsted In Conversation with AELPSeptember 23 @ 10:00 am – 10:45 pm
Responses