Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Time For Change: 2nd Chance apprenticeships

January 17, 2023 @ 1:00 pm 2:00 pm

With a prisoner apprenticeship pathway introduced in early 2022 what have employers been doing to widen the scope when thinking about social mobility, diversity, and inclusion?

Everyone deserves a second opportunity, regardless of ethnicity, cultural or economic background. Apprenticeships offer the skills and learning to break the possibility of falling back into old ways.

Join us for a lively discussion based around those from a homeless or prison background and the role of apprenticeships in breaking the cycle.

Details

Date:
January 17, 2023
Time:
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, , ,
Website:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oxtJK3iPSh6xqFY1TanFQQ

Organiser

Amazing Apprenticeships
Phone:
01462 341191
Email:
genie@amazingapprenticeships.com
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this