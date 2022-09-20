Time For Change: Degree apprenticeships for all?

« All Events

It could be argued that degree apprenticeships have been a positive disruptor in the relationship between employers and Higher Education and a change agent for social mobility. The growth of degree and higher apprenticeships in recent years has been impressive. But are they being used by employers to attract talent from all backgrounds? Are employers ‘levelling up’ and do young people from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds have access to the opportunities of degree apprenticeships?

Join us in our next Time for Change session which will look at the roles higher and degree apprenticeships play in being a positive driver in both social mobility and in developing the all-important skills needed to strengthen the economy.

