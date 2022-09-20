Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Time For Change: Degree apprenticeships for all?

November 15 @ 1:00 pm 2:00 pm

It could be argued that degree apprenticeships have been a positive disruptor in the relationship between employers and Higher Education and a change agent for social mobility. The growth of degree and higher apprenticeships in recent years has been impressive. But are they being used by employers to attract talent from all backgrounds? Are employers ‘levelling up’ and do young people from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds have access to the opportunities of degree apprenticeships?

Join us in our next Time for Change session which will look at the roles higher and degree apprenticeships play in being a positive driver in both social mobility and in developing the all-important skills needed to strengthen the economy.

November 15
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Free
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WXaqeQDuSUeVxiUyDUjSpw

Amazing Apprenticeships
01462 341191
genie@amazingapprenticeships.com
View Organiser Website

