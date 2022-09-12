Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Oct 17

Time for Change: Mental Health Mindsets

October 17 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Free

For employers and training providers properly supporting apprentices means much more than just developing a talent pipeline.

According to Mental Health UK, 75% of mental health problems start before a young person’s 18th birthday. In addition, recent research from the Department for Education found mental health cited as one of the top reasons apprentices may leave their apprenticeships before completion.

So what can we do?

Join us for our next free Time for Change session as we explore the mental health issues faced by apprentices and some of the ways in which employers and training providers can support them.

Date:
October 17
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Free
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fPG86ZCJQuiq7gJFmgILbA

