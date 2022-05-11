Time for change: Supporting young adult carers into apprenticeships
June 15 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
This Time for Change session will look at the challenges faced by young and young adult carers when applying for and undertaking an apprenticeship, and the ways that employers and training providers can better support them.
We’ll be joined by apprentices with caring responsibilities, employers and experts for an empowering and insightful session focused on practical interventions and ‘quick wins’ that can make a real difference to the lives of young and young adult carers.
Responses