Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Essex County Council jobs

« All Events

Jun 15

Time for change: Supporting young adult carers into apprenticeships

June 15 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

This Time for Change session will look at the challenges faced by young and young adult carers when applying for and undertaking an apprenticeship, and the ways that employers and training providers can better support them.

We’ll be joined by apprentices with caring responsibilities, employers and experts for an empowering and insightful session focused on practical interventions and ‘quick wins’ that can make a real difference to the lives of young and young adult carers.

+ Add to Google Calendar

Details

Date:
June 15
Time:
12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Event Categories:
,
Event Tags:
, , , ,
https://bit.ly/37zicxp

Venue

Online

Organiser

Amazing Apprenticeships
Phone:
01462 341191
Email:
genie@amazingapprenticeships.com
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this