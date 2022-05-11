Time for Change: Why language matters: de-mystifying D&I and social mobility
May 24 @ 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Language is one of the biggest hurdles when learning to navigate diversity and inclusion – and feeling uncertain whether the language you are using is ‘right’ can seriously impact confidence when engaging with the D&I and social mobility agenda.
It’s easy to see why this happens – most apprenticeships and early careers professionals aren’t trained D&I/social mobility specialists, there’s no ‘handbook’, and shifts in collectively approved language can happen almost overnight.
The subjectivity of language – the fact that one individual may be happy with language another might find offensive – adds an extra layer of complication to what can already feel like a challenging agenda.
But language matters, and whether discussing race, class, disability, gender or sexuality, being sensitive to the nuances is often the first step to making change.
Join us for a discussion about what makes language so important, how people get it wrong, and how we can start to be more conscious about the words we use when considering D&I and social mobility in apprenticeships.
- May 24
1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
- Workshops & Masterclasses, Online & Webinars
- Apprenticeships, Language, social mobility
