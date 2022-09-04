[[ToDay-Live]] Manchester United vs Arsenal LIVE FREE 4th SEPTEMBER 2022

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, live stream info and how to watch on TV

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, live stream info and how to watch on TV

Arsenal have an unbeaten record so far in the Premier League, but will face their sternest test so far against a resurgent Manchester United

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 27: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates their sides first goal with team mate Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Manchester United will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Sunday, as two of the Premier league’s biggest clubs go head to head in one of the Premier League most storied rivalries.

Arsenal have had a brilliant start to the season and currently top the Premier League table with a 100% record but that will come under extreme scrutiny with Manchester United having enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Erik ten Hag.

United have won their last three fixtures, including a 1-0 win at Leicester on Tuesday night and will face another side who missed out on Champions League qualification last season.

The Gunners lost on their last visit to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils having only just been taken over by interim manager Ralf Rangnick but struggled latterly under the German, with Arsenal winning their last fixture at the Emirates in April.

When is Manchester United vs Arsenal?

Arsenal’s Premier League encounter against Manchester United will take place on Sunday, 4th August, with the action kicking off at 4:30pm (BST).

How can I watch Manchester United vs Arsenal?

Coverage from Old Trafford gets underway at 4pm (4.30pm KO) on Sunday, 4th August, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

The match can also be streamed on Now TV without subscription and on the SkyGo app for Sky Sports customers.

