[[Today~~STREAM**]#] Man United vs Arsenal LIVE Free Online TV Channel 04 September 2022

Manchester United is going head to head with Arsenal starting on 4 Sept 2022 at 15:30 UTC at Old Trafford stadium, Manchester city, England. The match is a part of the Premier League.

Currently, Manchester United rank 12th, while Arsenal hold 1st position. Looking to compare the best-rated player on both teams? SofaScore’s rating system assigns each player a specific rating based on numerous data factors.

Event details:

NAME: Manchester United – Arsenal

DATE: 4 Sept 2022

TIME: 15:30 UTC

VENUE: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Red Devils against the Gunners on TV in the UK and U.S.

Manchester United welcome rivals Arsenal to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday and Erik ten Hag will be hoping his side can carry on their recent form. However, it will be a tough assignment against a resurgent Gunners, who have finally found their groove under Mikel Arteta.

The Red Devils have recovered from an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 campaign to string together three successive victories, including a morale-boosting triumph against Liverpool. Arteta’s side, meanwhile, come into the game as league leaders, having won all five of their opening fixtures.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 27: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates their sides first goal with team mate Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Manchester United will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Sunday, as two of the Premier league’s biggest clubs go head to head in one of the Premier League most storied rivalries.

Arsenal have had a brilliant start to the season and currently top the Premier League table with a 100% record but that will come under extreme scrutiny with Manchester United having enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.