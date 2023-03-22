Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Apr 25

Top Tips for Getting Better Involvement of Employers in Your Apprenticeships – Sponsored by Onefile

April 25 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Free

Overview

This webinar will help providers delivering apprenticeships to understand how they should integrate the employers they work with to successfully deliver a great all-round training and learning experience.

The webinar will examine the involvement of employers at different stages of the apprentice journey and discuss what great providers do to ensure that employers are fully committed to, and engaged in, the apprenticeships that they deliver, something that Ofsted are very interested in evaluating during inspection.

It will also examine the themes above both from the perspective of training providers working with a range of employers and employer providers who run apprenticeships for their own employees.

The webinar will be interactive to enable delegates to contribute their own ideas and share good practice from their experiences of working with employers to deliver great apprenticeship provision.

 

Objectives

This webinar will help delegates to understand:

  • The traits of employers who are highly committed to offering apprenticeships for their workforce;
  • How employers should be involved at the recruitment, onboarding and initial assessment stages of the apprenticeship;
  • Employer involvement in delivering on- and off-the-job training;
  • The expectations of employers during progress reviews;
  • The questions employers might be asked by an Ofsted inspector about their involvement in the delivery of the apprenticeship.

Who should attend

Sector colleagues with responsibility for managing the interface between their organisation and the employer. Also those with responsibility for Ofsted inspections, including provider nominees and senior leaders and managers responsible for curriculum, quality and learner support.

 

This webinar is sponsored by Onefile and is compliementary to attend.

 

Speaker

Richard Moore, Richard Moore Solutions

Guest speaker

Susanna Lawson, Co-Founder, OneFile

Details

Date:
April 25
Time:
10:00 am - 11:30 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/involvement23

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP Webinar Team
Phone:
07867 305907
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

