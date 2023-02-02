« All Events

Ofsted is now back in ‘full swing’ as regards inspections of currently ‘outstanding’, ‘good’ and ‘requires improvement’ colleges and other further education providers, as well as new providers due for a New Provider Monitoring Visit or a first full graded inspection.

This webinar will provide you with lots of handy tips and hints to help you best prepare for an inspection and to show yourself in the best possible light during the actual inspection itself.

The webinar will be interactive to enable delegates to contribute their own ideas and share good practice from their experiences of previous Ofsted inspections.

This webinar will help delegates to understand:

How you can best prepare in advance of receiving notification from Ofsted of your inspection;

What inspectors will be most interested in evaluating when they look at your provision and the most common pitfalls for providers;

How to develop a good working relationship with the lead inspector during the planning meeting call once your inspection is announced;

How to ensure inspectors see the parts of your provision you are most proud of;

What you can do between the planning meeting telephone call and the inspection itself to make sure you are ready;

How best to represent your organisation during the inspection itself and ways in which you can react most effectively to inspectors’ emerging judgements.

Sector colleagues with responsibility for managing the interface between their organisation and inspectors or a possible inspection in 2023, including provider nominees and senior leaders and managers responsible for managing curriculum, quality and learner support.

This webinar is sponsored by Onefile and is complimentary to attend.

Click here to see more details or register.

Richard Moore, Richard Moore Solutions

