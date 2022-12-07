Train the Trainer – Functional Skills English – Masterclass

Overview

Further develop your functional skills with our level 1 and level 2 English expert masterclass

This is an interactive online workshop for those who have attended the Train the Trainer Functional Skills English workshops. It is for people who are confident with their own English ability at Level 2 and above, and are wanting to further develop their skills in order to continue to support others both virtually and face to face. This workshop enables the trainer to deliver Functional Skills English to learners at Level 1 and 2 more confidently, to further develop their skills and support capacity building for English delivery with less confident colleagues within their organisation.

The workshop session will cover new and emerging good practice with the delivery of Functional English and provide a deeper understanding of approaches that can be implemented to address challenges for learners and barriers and challenges for vocational tutors.

Content will cover:

Current trends with literacy.

Assessment challenges and strategies to support positive assessment experiences for speaking and listening, reading, and writing.

Effective integration of English into vocational programmes and support for End Point Assessment (EPA).

Emerging Good Practice.

Ofsted expectations.

Taking things forward.

Target audience

Delegates who have attended the Train the Trainer Functional Skills English workshops.

Tutors, trainers, teachers, and practitioners delivering Functional Skills who feel confident with their own English Functional Skills to Level 2 to support learners with their development towards successful completion of Functional Skills English, end assessment and EPA.

Delegates would typically be employed and acting as positive role models/ambassadors or champions of English within organisations that deliver Functional Skills English to Apprentices where vocational delivery teams/staff do not feel confident to support learners with their English development; where capacity for more confident delivery and integration of English into programmes is an area for development; or EPA results are not as good as they could be due to poor English skills with apprentices.

Typically, organisations delivering apprenticeships where English is supported as part of the main programme and capacity with literacy subject specialists does not fully meet the demand will benefit e.g., independent training providers, colleges and employer providers.Please note that this workshop is not suitable for anyone within an organisation where there are no recognised areas for development within the delivery team around the integration of English into apprenticeships.

Delegate Fees:

AELP MEMBER RATE

£99.00 + VAT

AELP NON-MEMBER RATE

£249.00 + VAT

