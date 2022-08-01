Train the Trainer – Functional Skills English

BECOME A FUNCTIONAL SKILLS ENGLISH SUBJECT EXPERT – LEVEL 1 AND LEVEL 2

This interactive virtual workshop, taking place over two half-days will explore, with a view to fully understand, the requirements for Level 1 and Level 2 Functional English. The content is designed to support staff who are delivering Functional Skills English confidently, in order to further develop their skills and support capacity building for English delivery within their organisation.

This virtual workshop will explore:

The skill and knowledge requirements for each Level 1 and Level 2 Functional Skills English

The impact of phonics learning and knowledge for the spelling requirements within end assessment and develop strategies to support and deliver training

How to develop learners towards competence for all 3 units

The different approaches for developing the required English Skills to Level 2 and beyond

How to recognise when learners are ready for final assessment with each aspect of Functional Skills English and be able to demonstrate the skills required consistently

The challenges and misconceptions that form barriers to learning in English

How to develop the confidence and competence to support English programme development and delivery

How to support less confident staff within their organisations.

Following completion of the virtual workshop, you will receive a CPD certificate issued by Creating Excellence. This will include a section for your own personal reflections and key questions.

Note that delegates will be required to attend both sessions fully in order to receive the CPD certificate.

Fees:

AELP MEMBER RATE

£159.00 + VAT

SUBSEQUENT MEMBER RATE

£139.00 + VAT

AELP NON-MEMBER RATE

£359.00 + VAT