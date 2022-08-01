Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Sep 16

Train the Trainer – Functional Skills English

September 16 @ 9:30 am - September 19 @ 12:30 pm

BECOME A FUNCTIONAL SKILLS ENGLISH SUBJECT EXPERT – LEVEL 1 AND LEVEL 2

This interactive virtual workshop, taking place over two half-days will explore, with a view to fully understand, the requirements for Level 1 and Level 2 Functional English. The content is designed to support staff who are delivering Functional Skills English confidently, in order to further develop their skills and support capacity building for English delivery within their organisation.

This virtual workshop will explore:

  • The skill and knowledge requirements for each Level 1 and Level 2 Functional Skills English
  • The impact of phonics learning and knowledge for the spelling requirements within end assessment and develop strategies to support and deliver training
  • How to develop learners towards competence for all 3 units
  • The different approaches for developing the required English Skills to Level 2 and beyond
  • How to recognise when learners are ready for final assessment with each aspect of Functional Skills English and be able to demonstrate the skills required consistently
  • The challenges and misconceptions that form barriers to learning in English
  • How to develop the confidence and competence to support English programme development and delivery
  • How to support less confident staff within their organisations.

Following completion of the virtual workshop, you will receive a CPD certificate issued by Creating Excellence. This will include a section for your own personal reflections and key questions.

Note that delegates will be required to attend both sessions fully in order to receive the CPD certificate.

Fees:

AELP MEMBER RATE
£159.00 + VAT

SUBSEQUENT MEMBER RATE
£139.00 + VAT

AELP NON-MEMBER RATE
£359.00 + VAT

Start:
September 16 @ 9:30 am
September 19 @ 12:30 pm
https://aelpevents.org.uk/website/42901/

Online

AELP
webinar@aelp.org.uk
