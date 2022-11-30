Train the Trainer – Functional Skills Maths – Masterclass

Overview

Further develop your functional skills with our level 1 and level 2 maths expert masterclass

This is an interactive online workshop for those who have attended the ‘Train the Trainer: Functional Skills Maths’ workshops and are confident with their own maths ability at level 2 or higher. It’s also for those wanting to further develop their skills in order to continue to support others, virtually and face to face, and to be able to deliver functional skills maths to learners at level 1 and level 2 more confidently.

The workshop session will cover new and emerging good practice with the delivery of functional maths. It will also provide a deeper understanding of approaches that can be implemented to address challenges for learners and barriers and challenges for vocational tutors.

Content will cover:

Current trends with numeracy.

Challenges and strategies to support positive assessment experiences.

Maths mastery development.

Effective integration of maths into vocational programmes.

Emerging good practice.

Ofsted expectations.

Taking things forward.

Target audience

Delegates who have attended the Train the Trainer: Functional skills Maths workshops.

Tutors, trainers, teachers, practitioners delivering functional skills who feel confident with their own maths functional skills up to level 2 in order to support learners with their development towards successful completion of functional skills maths end assessment.

Delegates who would typically be employed and acting as positive role models/ ambassadors or champions of maths within organisations that deliver functional skills maths to apprentices. Particularly useful where vocational delivery teams/staff do not feel confident to support learners with their maths development or where there is capacity for more confident delivery and integration of maths into programmes.

Organisations that will benefit include those delivering apprenticeships where maths is supported as part of the main programme and capacity with numeracy subject specialists does not fully meet the demand e.g. Independent training providers, colleges, employer providers.

Please note that this workshop is not suitable for anyone within an organisation where there are no recognised areas for development within the delivery team around the integration of maths into apprenticeships.

Delegate Fees:

AELP MEMBER RATE

£99.00 + VAT

AELP NON-MEMBER RATE

£249.00 + VAT

Who is AELP?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

Why choose us?

We make sure your voice is heard by lobbying on your behalf to ensure that we get positive results for you.

Whether you are an independent training provider, an employer provider, university, local authority, FE college or a school, we can help you strengthen your business by lobbying for reforms that will drive growth and quality.

We guarantee you up to date information about the changes to the skills and employability agenda and will provide you with opportunities to network and collaborate with our other members.

We offer three types of Memberships, built around the needs of your particular organisations. Find out more about membership types and how to join here

