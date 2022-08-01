Train the Trainer – Functional Skills Maths

Become a Functional Skills Maths Subject expert – Level 1 and Level 2

This interactive virtual workshop, taking place over two half-days, will help those who are confident with their own maths ability at Level 2 and above buy want to further develop their skills in order to support others, either virtually and face to face, to be able to deliver Functional Skills maths to learners at Level 1 and Level 2 more confidently.

The workshop session will cover the requirements of Level 1 and Level 2 Functional maths and provide an in-depth understanding of the qualification expectations, challenges for learners and the barriers and challenges for vocational tutors.

This virtual workshop will explore:

Effective use of baseline learner information, to inform planning for learning and maths skill development, up to Level 2 and beyond

How to manage learner stretch and challenge

The challenges and misconceptions that form barriers to maths learning

Confident programme development and vocational integration

Teaching problem solving, and the requirements for problem solving within end assessment, as well as strategies to support and deliver training

Strategies for supporting confident approaches to non-calculator preparation for assessment

Development of learner independence, mastery and competence

Learner readiness for final assessment

Strategies that will support the development of others when delivering maths to learners.

Following completion of the virtual workshop, you will receive a CPD certificate issued by Creating Excellence. This will include a section for your own personal reflections and key questions.

Note that delegates will be required to attend both sessions fully in order to receive the CPD certificate.

Fees:

AELP MEMBER RATE

£159.00 + VAT

SUBSEQUENT MEMBER RATE

£139.00 + VAT

AELP NON-MEMBER RATE

£359.00 + VAT