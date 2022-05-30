Transformation NOW! 2022

Transformation NOW!, the UK’s largest Partner run SAP conference is returning to London for its first in-person event in two years on June 21st 2022, and will be providing delegates with an opportunity to meet and interact with a ‘digital human’ – predicted to re-imagine the student experience through artificial intelligence.

With avatars and digital humans now able to retain the emotional attachment so important in human interaction, universities are beginning to investigate how they can be adopted to drive operational efficiency and reduce costs.

In addition to the opportunity to meet and interact with the digital human, the conference offers an impressive line-up of SAP experts, keynotes, customer case studies, live demos, and SAP consultant-led workshops including a Q&A session led by the Open University, who will be discussing how they have developed and implemented a fit for future collaborative SAP support model.

The one-day event hosted by NTT DATA Business Solutions, is being held in central London at etc.venues County Hall and is expected to attract in the region of 400 IT and business professionals including representatives from UK universities.

This year the event will be running six presentations at any one time, meaning delegates can choose and attend a stream that’s of most interest to them including sessions on making the move to S/4HANA, data and analytics, line of business, industry, sponsors and strategy.

Nick Gibson, Head of Education & Research for NTT DATA Business Solutions comments: “The conference is our way of bringing the higher education community together so everyone can learn from peers in the sector who are accelerating digital transformation in their institutions. From core systems replacement in Finance and HR, to the opportunities for differentiation through student and employee experience, data and analytics, the conference presents the ideal platform to explore the latest innovations in Higher Education.”

Tickets to the event are free but limited and available from the NTT DATA Business Solution website: uk.nttdata-solutions.com/transformationnow2022-uk