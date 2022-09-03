UC Davis Vs California Live Stream

Who’s Playing

UC Davis @ California

Last Season Records: California 5-7; UC Davis 8-4

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will play against a Division II opponent, the UC Davis Aggies, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for California (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium — Berkeley, California

FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium — Berkeley, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Series History

California won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.