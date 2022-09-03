UFC Fight Night 2022 Live Streaming Free REDDIT

UFC Fight Night moves to Accor Arena in France. Two 2 Australians gear up to fly the flag for a legion of fans back home with Gane vs Tuivasa and Whittaker vs Vettori.

Tai Tuivasa will take on Frenchman Ciryl Gane in the heavyweight division while veteran Robert Whittaker will take part in a middleweight battle with the “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori.

Whittaker is a former welterweight world champion and Tuivasa is ranked number 3 in his weight division.

When is UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa and Whittaker vs Vettori?

The city of love will become the city of fighting as Paris’s Accor Arena will play host to this card.

The preliminary fights are scheduled to begin at 2am AEST on Sunday 4 September. The main card including Gane vs Tuivasa and Whittaker vs Vettori follows from 5am.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa and Whittaker vs Vettori live in Australia

The broadcast home of UFC Fight Nights in Australia is ESPN. That means Foxtel iQ, Foxtel Now, Kayo Sports, UFC Fight Pass and Fetch TV are all options to catch Gane vs Tuivasa and Whittaker vs Vettori live.

Stream UFC Fight Night Gane vs Tuivasa on Kayo Sports

Kayo has a 7-day free trial available for new users. That means you can watch Gane vs Tuivasa and Whittaker vs Vettori at no cost.

In addition to UFC Fight Nights, Kayo has every AFL and NRL game and MotoGP and F1 race. You can find a list of every sport on Kayo here. Other than having over 50 sports, Kayo has a bunch of special viewing features to enhance your experience of watching the game.

Subscriptions to Kayo start from $25 a month which gets you only 1 stream at a time. If you want access to Kayo on up to 3 devices simultaneously, you can upgrade to the Premium subscription at $35 a month. In between is the Basic package, which at $27.50 a month allows you access to 2 devices at once.

Live stream UFC Fight Night Paris on Kayo: Start your 7-day FREE trial now

How to watch Gane vs Tuivasa via Foxtel Now

Foxtel Now is the pay TV operator’s digital streaming service. To access Foxtel Now, you need to subscribe to the Essentials pack and the Sports pack, a total of $54 a month. Foxtel Now has a 10-day free trial.

The cost is more expensive than Kayo, but you get access to entertainment content and not just sports.

Stream Whittaker vs Vettori with UFC Fight Pass

You can sign up to UFC Fight Pass to access Gane vs Tuivasa and Whittaker vs Vettori for either $10.99 a month or $104.99 for a discounted annual pass. It’s compatible with smartphones and laptops, Xbox One, Apple TV, Chromecast and select Samsung and LG smart TVs.

UFC Fight Night Paris full card

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio Di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

William Gomis vs Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Abus Magomedov vs Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Farès Ziam vs Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Benoît Saint-Denis vs Gabriel Miranda (lightweight)

Khalid Taha vs Cristian Quiñonez (bantamweight)

Stephanie Egger vs Ailin Perez (featherweight)

UFC Fight Night Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa and Whittaker vs Vettori preview

Tai Tuivasa definitely has an opportunity here vs Ciryl Gane to further enhance his reputation.