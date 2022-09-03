Shopping Cart

Sep 3

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Live Fight Card

September 3 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Free

The world-famous Octagon is coming to Paris, France, on Saturday, September 3, at the Accor Arena. This landmark moment marks the organization’s first-ever event in France and further highlights the promotion’s international growth.

Watch Live Here

Headlined by native Frenchman and No. 1 heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane vs No. 3 fan favorite Tai Tuivasa as they battle for division supremacy, the 12-fight card also features No. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker battling No. 3 Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS TUIVASA will take place on Saturday, September 3 at Accor Arena in Paris, France. All bouts will air on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 3pmET/12pmPT. The prelims will kick off at 12pmET/9amPT. | Official Scorecards

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Results
Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker defeats Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Nassourdine Imavov defeats Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Roman Kopylov defeats Alessio Di Chirico by TKO (punches) at 1:09 of Round 3
William Gomis defeats Jarno Errens by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-29)
Nathaniel Wood defeats Charles Jourdain by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Abus Magomedov defeats Dustin Stoltzfus by TKO (punches) at 0:19 of Round 1
Nasrat Haqparast defeats John Makdessi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Fares Ziam defeats Michal Figlak by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Benoit Saint-Denis defeats Gabriel Miranda by TKO (punches) at 0:16 of Round 2
Cristian Quinonez defeats Khalid Taha by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1
Stephanie Egger defeats Ailin Perez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:54 of Round 2
UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa Main Card
It was a battle of the top two contenders in the middleweight division in the co-main event, and Robert Whittaker made it clear that he is miles ahead of everyone else chasing championship gold, dominating Marvin Vettori over three rounds.

September 3
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Free
https://livetv.center/ncaaf/

Online

